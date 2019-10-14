Meet the Davenport City Council candidates Monday during forum

Monday night is an opportunity to meet the candidates for city council for the November election.

Monday night is an opportunity to meet the candidates for city council for the November election. The Metropolitan Community Church is hosting a city council forum for wards three, four and eight, plus the Alderman at Large race. (KWQC)

That forum begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. That will be at the church located at 2930 West Locust Street.