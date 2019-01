Feeling lucky? You have the chance to win an estimated $425 million jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. It is the eighth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

• Current jackpot is $425 million; cash option of $254.6 million

• Jackpots start at $40 million

• Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

• Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Good luck!