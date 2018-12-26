Mega Millions climbs to an estimated $348 million following Tuesday's drawing

If Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing yields any winner, they will score the largest Christmas Day jackpot ever offered in the game's history.

The winning numbers are 8, 42, 50, 43 and 2, and the Mega Ball is 6.

With no winners in Friday's drawing, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $321 million.

If a winner opts for the cash option instead of the annuity, the jackpot would be $193.7 million.

Lottery officials said since the game began in 2002, drawings have landed on December 25 just four times, the last time being in 2015.

The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

The last jackpot was won on October 23, when a single ticket in South Carolina matched all six numbers. That winner has not yet come forward.

