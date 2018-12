Santa Claus could get a run for his money this year, money being the operative word.

The goodies in his sleigh may not be quite as impressive as the goods up for grabs in the Mega Millions lottery.

The jackpot for Christmas night's drawing stands at $321 million.

The comes out to a cash option of $193.7 million.

The next drawing is December 25 at 11 p.m. Eastern.