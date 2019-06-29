Members of Vineyard Church hit the streets to lend a hand

Members of the Vineyard Church of Davenport hit the streets Saturday morning, looking to spread some love and positivity to area community members.

The groups were spread out across the QCA. Some of them were at the church, washing people's cars - while others waited along Davenport streets to hand out free waters.

They also provide a free lunch to anyone that stops by the church, help non-profit agencies with yard work and cleaning, and another group even hit up the town of buffalo to help as much as they could with the flood cleanup still going on there.

“The car wash is a one dollar car wash, they come in and think they're going to pay a dollar for the car wash, but actually we give them a dollar,” said church volunteer, Matthew Roll. “Just to show them that we love you and God loves you. It's kind of a trick to get them to smile and have an interesting story to tell to make them remember us.”

Volunteers say it's one thing to come to church on Sundays and sing - but it's another thing to get out, meet new people, and spread some love.