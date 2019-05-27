Memorial Day flash flood sends Mississippi River rising

A Memorial Day flash flood sent the Mississippi River rising almost two feet in just a matter of hours. A heavy downpour flooded streets turning them into rivers in several parts of the metro on Monday afternoon.

It rained so hard, it caused the Mississippi River level to dramatically rise. Around 1:30 p.m., the river in Rock Island was at 17.7 feet. By 3:30 the National Weather Service graph showed it had jumped to 19.37 feet.

It went down almost as quickly as it came up and now stands around 17. 9 feet. The river is still projected to crest on Saturday at 21.7 feet.

