Memorial Day service at Rock Island Arsenal is tradition for one QCA family

Memorial Day for many is a kickoff to the summer, but it's truly about honoring those who are serving and who have served. One mother from the QCA makes sure her son and daughter know that every single year.

"It's important to remember our fallen because all gave some, but some gave all," said Army veteran, Gina Bullock.

The Rock Island Arsenal's Memorial Day service brought people from all over the area, including one family who've made it a tradition.

"My father is buried here at the Rock Island Arsenal cemetery, he used to work here, so it's just tradition," said Bullock. "We come out every year; rain, shine, 100-degree heat - doesn't matter we're here."

A tradition that has lasted for years and won't be ending anytime soon.

"I would like to hold on to these traditions and pass them on to my children because it's something my father taught me," she added.

"It makes me want to do this with my future kids honestly, get them into the tradition and hopefully my future grand-kids will do this too," said Gina's daughter, Zenniphyr.

For being so young, these kids have been taught at an early age the significance of this holiday.

"We should honor those who have lost their lives," said Zenniphyr. "Not only our family members but everyone because they gave it all so that we could have our freedom and be able to celebrate freely."

The influence on these young patriots, not only coming from service men and women, but from other community members who understand the importance of Memorial Day.

"They seem like they really enjoy coming out here and supporting the fallen heroes that have served our country," said Gina's son, Orion. "And I feel like we should support them as well, so that's why I like coming out here."

Zenniphyr says she even wants to come back and play in the C.A.S.I, band when she gets older. She already plays the trumpet and would like to take part in this ceremony for many more years to come.