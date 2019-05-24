Memorial Day weekend gas prices, hotel prices down

The price of gas is up and down, but consumers may see a bit of relief this holiday weekend.

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, pain at the pump may not be quite as bad for the record number of road trippers. According to Gas Buddy, the average price of regular unleaded gas has trickled down for the second consecutive week as refineries begin to boost production.

In the Quad Cities, gas is as low as $2.51 a gallon in Bettendorf, $2.73 a gallon in Rock Island, $2.74 a gallon in Moline and $2.46 a gallon in Davenport, according to Gas Buddy.

In the last week, gas prices decreased in 38 states, while 12 states saw increases at the pump.

Travelers will also see some relief in hotel prices.

AAA says mid-range hotels are between 2 percent and 3 percent cheaper this year, with an average nightly rate between $146 and $183.