Memorial Day weekend shootings leave 10 dead in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial Day weekend for gun violence since 2015.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown responds to a question about the Memorial Day weekend violence during a news conference Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Chicago. Shootings in Chicago left multiple people dead and at least 39 others wounded in the city's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The 10 deaths are a jarring reminder that even a coronavirus pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order cannot halt shootings in the city.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown on Tuesday called the violence “nothing short of alarming.”

Thirty-nine other people were wounded by gunfire.

The figures include shootings that occured from Friday afternoon to early Tuesday morning of the holiday weekend.

According to data maintained by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times, it was more homicides than the city had for the same weekend of the last four years.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.