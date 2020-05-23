Memorial grows for Rock Island shooting victim

A makeshift memorial filled with balloons and flowers was set up at the scene of a shooting in Rock Island that happened early Saturday morning. By Saturday evening, it grew with wreaths, candles, and pictures as family and friends came to pay their respects.

TV6 spoke to a man who heard the Saturday morning incident unfold.

“I was in my kitchen. I was cooking like a midnight snack and then next thing I know I hear gunshots and then I hear tires screeching and then followed by people screaming,” Angel Baker said.

Baker said nobody should ever have to go through what happened and he wants to extend his condolences to the loved ones of the victim who died from his injuries.

Police have not publicly released the identity of the man who was killed and no arrests have been announced in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.