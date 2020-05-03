Memorial honors fallen QCA officers

Every year, a ceremony is held at the Rock Island County Justice Center to remember officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The tradition happens first Sunday in May. People gather at the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial to mourn, reflect, and remember those officers. This year the memorial included a moment of silence for Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle.

The ceremony normally entails a large service with a procession but with social distancing restrictions, they couldn't make that happen Sunday. Despite that, they wanted to keep the May tradition alive showcasing a shorter version of the service through Facebook live.

The yearly tradition started off with a prayer.

"We want to take the time to recognize the commitment that was made by these officers, but we also want to recognize the commitment that was made by these families," said Tony Liston, the Chaplin for the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

There are 47 names engraved on the memorial. One by one the names of fallen officers were read. A moment of silence for the most recent life lost in the line of duty. Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle.

"I would like to honor my friend, my brother and his family with a moment of silence. Police Chief Terry A. Engle. Hampton police department. End of Watch Saturday, April 11, 2020," Liston said.

As the service ended, a bagpipe and bugles played, paying homage to those who lost their lives.

"Freedom isn't free and our officers have done a lot to make sure that people can live freely," Liston said.

He also said that May is a significant month in the law enforcement world with national police week beginning next week.

The organization remembers law enforcement officers in the Quad Cities and up to a 50-mile radius from the Rock Island County Justice Center. The organization hopes to hold a full service rescheduled for later this year.