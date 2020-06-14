Memorial race in DeWitt being held virtually

Organizers of the Paul Skeffington Memorial Race in DeWitt have announced this year's race is being held virtually.

The virtual race kicked off Sunday and will continue through Saturday, June 20.

Organizers said once people sign up, they can plan their race route and will receive a complimentary race bib.

Participants can walk or run the route they choose, and once finished, race participants are asked to take a photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #VirtualSkeff2020 for a chance to win prizes.

Organizers said one prize winner will be chosen each day and all participants will be entered to win the grand prize, drawn on the final day of the race.

Kevin Rice, Skeffington Memorial Race committee member said, "That's what it's all about, the community of DeWitt. It's not just about a race anymore. It's really about having some type of community event where the last couple of years we've had large groups in the park following the race and a lot of those people did not even participate -- providing a band, being able to be social, so it's a little bit different this year because of that but we're still trying to create that energy and that drive for the community."

