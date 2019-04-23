Men invite elderly woman to eat with them when they see her dining alone

It’s funny how a simple meal at a barbeque restaurant in eastern Alabama can impact so many lives.

Jamario Howard was out with some friends eating at Brad's Bar-B-Que last week when he noticed an elderly woman sitting alone.

“My exact thoughts were, ‘Dang, I’d hate to have to eat alone,’” Howard said on his Facebook page. “So, after thinking about it a minute I walked over to her and asked if I could sit with her.”

The woman’s name was Eleanor.

After a few minutes of talking, Howard learned that she had lost her husband and the following day would have been their 60th anniversary.

“I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do,” Howard said.

His Facebook post shows Eleanor joining Howard and his two friends JaMychol Baker and Tae Knight for dinner.

Howard’s story has warmed social media’s often prickly heart. The post has been shared more than 36,000 times.

Howard said the encounter with Eleanor taught him a lesson.

"The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through,” he said on Facebook.

“This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people. Everyone has a story so do not judge! And people I can’t stress this enough. Go see your mom and your grandparents. They miss you!!”

