Menards bans children, pets in stores due to COVID-19 outbreak

Home improvement chain Menards is now limiting who can come into its stores during the pandemic.

“We are no longer able to allow children under the age of 16, nor pets, in the store due to the COVID-19 crisis,” the company’s website said Thursday.

“If you look under the age of 16 years old, you will be asked to show your identification (driver’s license)."

Stores will be open Monday – Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Menards joins other chains that have limited their hours and how many people may enter their doors.

Menards is the nation’s third-largest home improvement chain behind Home Depot and Lowe’s.

