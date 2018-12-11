Mendota man held on $1-million bond following ongoing drug investigation

A Mendota man is being held on a $1-million bond following a drug task force investigation.

Officials say on Monday, Dec. 10 shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Mendota Police Department arraigned 26-year-old Sergio A. Arzola on an arrest warrant out of LaSalle County. Officials say the warrant was for Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance.

Arzola was arrested at his residence and was taken to the Mendota Police Department where he will await transportation to the LaSalle County Jail.

Officials say Arzola's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the TRIDENT Drug Task Force and the Mendota Police Department into the illegal distribution of narcotics in the Mendota area.

According to officials, the city of Mendota was "plagued in 2018 with drug induced deaths and Mendota Police take this matter very serious."

If you have any information about Arzola distributing illegal narcotics, please contact the Mendota Police Department at 815-539-9331.

All calls will remain anonymous.