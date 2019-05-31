Mental Health Awareness month comes to a close

It’s the final day of Mental Health Awareness Month and for many who work in that field, this is when they celebrate the success they’ve seen but also try to erase the stigma surrounding mental health. We spoke to Richard K. Whitaker, Jr., Ph. D, CEO Vera French Community Mental Health Center, to talk about how they’ve honored the month.

Dr. Whitaker said this is when they really try to get the word out that we’ve all got stuff. There are services available for when we go through more challenging phases of life and because of those services, people are able to overcome their trials. He also emphasized that mental health is the foundation to all health and he compared it to sports athletes having a coach. Everybody needs support and guidance, whether that’s a fitness trainer, a basketball coach or a therapist. Whitaker says, “People are starting to recognize that going to a therapist, seeing a counselor, getting medication for something related to your mental health is really just another aspect of staying healthy. Having total well-being.”

Here are some tips & tricks that work to naturally lift your spirit...

* Take a walk outside and if you can do it with a friend, that’s even better.

* Play with an animal or a little child. Go swing on the swing set. Do something playful. Even just play a family game.

* Breathe! In through your nose... out through your mouth. Relax.

* Listen to music... especially if it's something you're familiar with and can sing along to.

* Exercise! Get your blood going. Swimming? Biking? Running? Whatever it means for you!

Whitaker says, “There is something to that old saying... cabin fever. We have to be able to get outside and get more connected to nature.” He says as much as each of these pointers are helpful, everything comes back to getting outside- even if it’s rainy and cloudy! The one big caveat- and you have probably guessed it! Leave that smart phone behind when connecting with others and the outdoors.

We all have our down days, or down weeks, but sometimes that stretches into down months. Some warning signs of when it might be time to talk with someone is when you recognize a change in your sleeping patterns or appetite. You could be gaining weight or losing weight and if racing thoughts at night could be interrupting good sleep. Dr. Whitaker says, “When you just can’t shake those blues. When it seems like life has lost its luster... You're not enjoying things you normally would enjoy or your family is saying hey you are different... you're not your normal self. Those are warning signs.”

Vera French opened a new facility in Davenport last week and they offer immediate help- no appointment necessary. Vera French is a safety net provider, which means they provide services regardless of ability to pay. For more information, head here.

