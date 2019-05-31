Mercado on Fifth opens for the season

Over 200 people came to Mercado on Fifth's fourth annual market in downtown Moline.

Mercado translates to market, so Friday's "Market on Fifth" had a huge turnout on their opening night.

Jackeline Zamora from Mercado's staff invites "everybody from quad cities to come and enjoy the music, food, everybody's welcome."

While the word "Mercado" is in Spanish, everyone is welcome to this open market in Moline.

"We like to bring the kids out and enjoy the music and cultural music of it. They love to dance and eat the food and enjoy the slushies" said Teresa Green who says she regularly attends Mercado.

This is the fourth year the Mercado is open, and one of the reasons it started was to help new and minority businesses.

"They got together businesses just to have a place for people to come and have fun. Look around, they have minority owned businesses that just opened for Mercado" said Zamora.

This year, they have over 30 different businesses, and many of them are new.

"Many of them, they don't really know how to start a business. With Mercado, we have people to help us to tell them how to do, how to do it, be confident to open their own business" shared Zamora.

The warm weather brought even more people to Floreciente, "oh my gosh it feels so great because now we are hoping all the families from Quad Cities come and have fun and just enjoy the weather, we have a break from the weather, so come and take advantage of it!" said Zamora.

"The kids are just cooped up inside and they're excited to go outside, play in the dirt and have a lot of fun!" said Green.

They'll be open every Friday this summer until the end of September, from 5 to 10 P.M. in downtown Moline.

Even if you're not a big fan of Mexican food, they have a lot more there including popcorn, beer, slushies, gyros and more.