Mercedes-Benz Stadium to go cashless starting Friday

The stadium that hosted the Super Bowl a few weeks ago might be starting a trend.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is home to the Atlanta Falcons, is going cashless.

Starting Friday, March 8, with the Atlanta United MLS Soccer game.

It's the first pro stadium in the country to go completely cash free.

All ticket, concessions and merchandise purchases will have to be made with credit cards or mobile payments. It'll be that way for Falcons games too, this fall.

Fans without plastic or electronic pay capability will be able to use cash at special ATM machines in the stadium to purchase debit cards to make other purchases at the games.