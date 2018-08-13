New Details: Mercer Co. School District employee pleads guilty

New details: A former Mercer County School District employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling money.

Angie Dellitt was accused of taking money from a school account and from the Athletic Booster Club.

She entered her guilty plea in court on Tuesday, December 11th. She will be sentenced in January .

UPDATE: TV-6 confirms that Angie Dellitt is no longer employed with the district.

ORIGINAL:

An employee with the Mercer County School District is facing charges of taking money from a school account. Angie Dellitt is listed on the district website as the district office bookkeeper.

According to court records, she is accused of taking money from the Mercer County Athletic Booster club for her own personal use, such as hotel rooms, restaurants, meals and personal items.

She is charged with two counts of theft. One count involves July of 2017. The other count includes the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years.

The amount of money taken is not specified in the charges, but on one count it is somewhere between $500.00 and $10,000. The count involving the booster club money over two school years amounted to more than $10,000.00 but not more than $100,000, according to court records.

