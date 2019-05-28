Mercer County Crime Stoppers search for man wanted on Sex Offense

A man is wanted out of Mercer County on charges of a Sex Offense. This is according to the Mercer County Crime Stoppers website.

44-year-old Kevin Patrick Hockenberry is wanted as of May 25, 2019. He is described as a white man with green eyes and brown hair. He is 5'9" and approximately 240 pounds.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.

