Mercer County School District teacher charged with felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

The Illinois State Police has arrested 60-year-old Mark R. Artcher, in Mercer County and charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

Police said in a release to the media on Thursday, that Artcher was arrested after a thorough investigation completed by ISP Investigators, with the assistance of the Aledo Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, and the Moline Police Department.

Deputies arrested Artcher at approximately 2:30 p.m. at a local area hospital where he was being treated. Upon release from the hospital, Artcher will be held at the Mercer County Jail.

The Investigation is currently ongoing. Police say additional charges are anticipated upon review by the Mercer County State's Attorney.