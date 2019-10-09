Mercer County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing woman

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 24-year-old Faith Toney was last seen at her home in Joy, Ill. on Monday. Toney is described as a white woman with blue eyes and blond hair. Police say she recently changed her hair color to the sandy blond color seen in the above picture. She is 5'5" and weighs 170 lbs.

If you have any information about her location, you're asked to contact Mercer County Crime Stoppers at (309) 582-3500.