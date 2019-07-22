Mercer County Superintendent arrested for OWI after weekend incident

The Superintendent of the Mercer County School District was arrested for driving under the influence first offense Saturday night after being pulled over by Eldridge Police.

According to a police affidavit, Scott Petrie was arrested around 8:50 Saturday night after being pulled over on U.S. 61. The report says Petrie was pulled over after being reported to Clinton County Dispatch for nearly striking vehicles on the roadway and speeding up and slowing down.

The arresting officer said Petrie refused to pull over for the officer, who had activated his emergency lights, for one mile. Petrie admitted to drinking and had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, according to the affidavit.

Petrie declined to take a preliminary breath test and refused to provide a breath sample.

Petrie is also charged with failure to yield for not stopping for the emergency vehicle, no insurance and no registration.

