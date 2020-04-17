Mercer County announces fifth confirmed COVID-19 case

Mercer County health officials have announced the county's fifth confirmed case of COVID-19.

The case is a woman between the ages of 20 - 40.

Public health officials are working to identify all close contacts in the area that may have come into contact with the woman.

"The Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Department is following all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing this case," said Carla Ewing, administrator. "Mercer County Health Department continues to encourage the public to remember that this virus is community spread. The IDPH and CDC have given guidance that we have passed on to try to minimize what we would see in Mercer County. We continue to encourage all of our residents to practice the IDPH guidelines and the stay at home executive order provided over the past several weeks to aide in stopping the spread of the virus."