Mercer County officials warn of telephone scam targeting Social Security

A telephone scam is making its rounds in Mercer County and officials want to make sure you're aware of it before you may receive the call.

Officials with the Mercer County, Illinois TRIAD posted on Facebook Tuesday saying the scam is targeting residents and posing as the Social Security Administration.

They said they are suspending your social security number due to suspicious activity.

"THIS A SCAM," the post reads. If you receive this call you're urged to hang up and disregard the call.

Officials reminding residents by saying "the Social Security administration corresponds by mail, not the telephone."