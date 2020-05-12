Mercer County reports 13th positive case of COVID-19

The 13th positive case of COVID-19 has been reported out of Mercer County.

Health officials made the announcement Tuesday and said it's a man between the ages of 40 and 60.

Due to federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on this case is prohibited. Public Health Officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of this case. As of this date, there have been 252 negatives reported to the Mercer County Health Department.

“The Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Department is following all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing this case”, said Carla Ewing, Administrator. “We continue to encourage all of our residents to practice the IDPH guidelines and the stay at home executive order provided over the past several weeks to aide in stopping the spread of the virus.”