Mercer County reports eighth confirmed case of COVID-19

The eighth positive case has been reported out of Mercer County by health officials.

Health department officials announced Monday that the eighth confirmed case is a woman between the ages of 40 and 60.

“The Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Department is following all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing this case”, said Carla Ewing, Administrator. “We continue to encourage all of our residents to practice the IDPH guidelines and the stay at home executive order provided over the past several weeks to aide in stopping the spread of the virus. Additionally, we want to remind all to wear a mask when you must travel from home into public settings.”

Public Health Officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of this case.