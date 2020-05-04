Mercer County reports two additional cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Mercer County have reported two additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 10.

The Mercer County Health Department on Monday announced the ninth and tenth residents from Mercer County to test positive for COVID-19.

The case are 2 women; one between the ages of 20-40 and the other between the ages of 40-60.

Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on this case is prohibited. Public Health Officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of this case.

“The Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Department is following all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing this case”, said Carla Ewing, Administrator. “We continue to encourage all of our residents to practice the IDPH guidelines and the stay at home executive order provided over the past several weeks to aide in stopping the spread of the virus.”