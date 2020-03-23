MercyOne Clinton establishes COVID-19 Information Line

Officials from MercyOne Clinton have established an information line to meet the evolving health concerns related to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Individuals with general questions can call the MercyOne COVID-19 Information Line at 563-244-5055 to speak to a health professional beginning Monday, March 23. The information line will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our information line will be staffed by MercyOne colleagues who can address questions you may have about the virus,” Jeff Sander-Welzien, Infection Preventionist at MercyOne Clinton, said.

“If you have symptoms of the virus, we ask that you call your primary care provider to discuss your particular symptoms with a clinician. It is important that you call ahead for instruction rather than walking in. This will help reduce the spread of infection.”

The coronavirus information line is designed to answer questions from the community and prevent individuals from spreading the virus by coming in to care locations such as the clinics and emergency room, officials say. Callers who are determined to have possible symptoms of COVID-19 will receive further instructions.

“To help keep our communities and health care workers safe, it is important that you call your primary care provider if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” Sander-Welzien said. “If you do not have a primary care provider, please contact the MercyOne Clinton Urgent Care at 563-243-1200 or MercyOne North Health Plaza. If you or a loved one are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 9-1-1.”

