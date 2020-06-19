MercyOne Clinton eases visitor restrictions, will allow one visitor per patient

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center this week said it has begun to ease visitor restrictions this week as Clinton County continues to experience a low prevalence of coronavirus cases.

The new guidelines include:

• One visitor over the age of 18 will be allowed per patient at a time.

• Visitors must wear a mask upon entry into the facility and throughout the entire visit.

• All visitors to any MercyOne facility must continue to follow screening procedures; anyone with symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, should not be permitted to enter any facility at any time.

• Visitors are only allowed in the patient room or area in which the patient is located. Visitors can wait in the waiting rooms if social distancing can be attained.

"We recognize removing visitors was difficult for our patients, as well as their family and friends, as patient support contributes to peace of mind and healing," said Amy Berentes, senior vice president, chief operating officer and interim chief nursing officer. "We're pleased to be in a position where it's safe to ease our visitor restrictions, and we thank our colleagues, patients and family members for their flexibility in embracing new ways to communicate with their loved ones and caregivers."

