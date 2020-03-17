MercyOne in Clinton announces stricter visitor restrictions

MercyOne in Clinton is implementing stricter visitor restrictions following the latest with COVID-19.

Officials with MercyOne Clinton first announced the implementation of visitor restrictions on Friday, March 13.

"In partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and local public health organizations, wants to provide the safest possible environment for our patients, families, community and colleagues," officials said in a statement. "Based on the latest information, one important way to enhance health and safety is to reduce exposure to potential disease carriers. The fewer people whom our patients come in contact with, the less likely they will be to contract COVID-19 or other infectious diseases."

Officials say effective immediately they are increasing visitor restrictions.

"No visitors will be allowed in our facilities," officials said. "Additionally, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has suspended all volunteer activities and use of volunteers until further notice."

Some exceptions are in place for the new visitor restrictions.

· Children admitted to the hospital

· Maternity units

· Patients receiving end-of-life care

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:

· 18 years of age or older

· Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives

· Healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever

You can read the full statement below.

As a reminder, we encourage the community to follow the best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of all viruses:

· Staying home if you are sick

· Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

· Covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

· Thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

o If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

· Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

· Disinfecting surfaces and objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

At MercyOne, we are following guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Public Health Department to screen patients for symptoms including fever and respiratory signs as well as the patient’s travel history and exposure to those who have traveled.

If you have general questions on COVID-19, please dial 2-1-1. If you begin to experience symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, it is important that you call your primary care provider before coming in for your safety and the safety of those around you. Learn more at MercyOne.org."