MercyOne in Clinton implements visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 concerns

Officials with MercyOne in Clinton have announced the implementation of visitor restrictions.

They are the latest to join the implementation; UnityPoint Health - Trinity and Genesis Health System announced visitor restrictions, as did The Group.

Effective immediately, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is instituting the following visitor restrictions:

For the immediate future, only visits from immediate family members, loved ones or clergy who meet the following criteria will be permitted.

Visitor restrictions:

• Two visitors per patient at a time

• No visitors under 14 years of age

• Do not visit if you are sick

As a reminder, we encourage the community to follow the best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of all viruses:

• Staying home if you are sick

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

• Thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

o If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Disinfecting surfaces and objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

At MercyOne, we are following guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Public Health Department to screen patients for symptoms including fever and respiratory signs as well as the patient’s travel history and exposure to those who have traveled. For the past several weeks, a team at MercyOne Clinton has been meeting frequently to assess readiness and prepare. These meetings have included local public health and other agency officials.

If you have general questions on COVID-19, please call 2-1-1. If you begin to experience symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, it is important to call your primary care provider before coming in. Learn more at MercyOne.org.