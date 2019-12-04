Meteor Sighting Tuesday Night

If you thought you saw a fireball or a meteor in the night sky on Tuesday, you weren't the only one. Reports came in from 8 different states, including Iowa and Illinois, around 6:19PM Tuesday. As of this morning we've had 52 reports from those 8 different states.

If you saw it and would like to file a report head over to this site and fill out a report.

https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo/report_intro

