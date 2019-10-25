Meteorologist Cedric Haynes saying goodbye to TV6

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes' time at TV6 is coming to an end soon.

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes' time at TV6 is coming to an end soon. (KWQC)

Cedric has spent the past two years keeping the Quad Cities Area informed and brightening up the newsroom. He feels it's time to move closer to home and family.

You can watch Cedric reflect on his time at TV6 in the attached video.

If you want to send Cedric a message or wish him well, you can email him at cedric@kwqc.com.

Cedric's last day will be Friday, November 1st.