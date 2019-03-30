Mexican classical music coming to the Quad Cities

A piece of Mexico's culture is coming to the Quad Cities - with music. A concert made up of only Mexican composers is et to take place on Sunday, March 31. Those behind the event hope it's just the start of diverse events in the Quad Cities.

"It feels a lot like home feels a lot like Mexico, it brings a good feeling, brings good memories" explained Gerardo Yepez, a worker at El Mexicano in Moline.

The KAIA Quartet from Chicago will be presenting four composers, all from Mexico. The composers include Javier Alvarez, Silvestre Revueltas, Miguel Bernal Jiménez, and Carlos Chávez.

Brian Baxter, the Executive Director at the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra said, "being an authentic artist is reflecting community and culture. What's exciting about this Mexican program is you can hear what they we're hearing from their lifestyle and the different influences... it's a diverse palette and it's interesting"

And the Hispanic community in the Quad Cities is excited to finally have their culture heard.

"Well it seems nice that there are more Hispanic/Mexican composers because there's a lot of Hispanics in this area of Illinois, so it'd be nice to see those concerts and more people around here" explained Julio Arestegui, Joliet resident.

It's the first time in a year a bit of Mexico has been in the Quad Cities. The QCSO is trying to bring more diversity to the area, "for us at the QCSO we're making an intentional effort on the music we're presenting because the beauty of orchestral music we're presenting sit hat music can be from anywhere, any style and we see that in the season."

Shaquille Jalloh says he appreciates Mexican culture and food and is excited for this concert. "I think that it'd be awesome for the Mexican culture. Something that hasn't really been done a lot in the area and it'd be something to make them feel closer to their culture and have them look forward to."

The concert will be at the Boy's and Girl's club teen center in Moline, and some think it's making classical music more accessible.

"Nothing like that ever comes around here. it's very quiet, very calm. So things like that are very exciting" said Yepez.

The concert is Sunday, March 31. The QCSO is trying to bring music across the Quad Cities, and this is one of their first steps. To buy a ticket, you can go the link below:

https://qcso.org/event/wvik-qcso-signature-series-iii-kaia-string-quartet/