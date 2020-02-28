Mexican family opens their third restaurant in the QCA in under 3 years

A family who recently moved to the United States just opened their third restaurant, two of them opening within six months!

The Lua family's first restaurant is Old Mexico in Rock Island, the second is D'Lua in Moline which just opened in October of 2019, and now, their third restaurant which is also called D'lua opened in Bettendorf on 18th street!

The grand opening brought together the Latino community, something Pedro Lua who co-owns the restaurants with his wife Judith, loves about the Quad Cities: "it's a really amazing community. This community, I've never found in another place. We are really really happy to be a neighbor in the Quad Cities."

The restaurant has a lot of open space, with homages to the Lua's home country of Mexico.

"Give us the strength to be better every day and give us good staff and good customers, because we need them!" said Judith Lua to the crowd of customers.

They're bringing an American and a Mexican fusion to the Quad Cities. Pedro explained they're taking the most popular American food and mixing it with popular Mexican food. He says they have things like pancakes mixed with tres leches and churros or omelets with chorizo.

Pedro Lua encourages everyone who's considering being a business owner to give it a shot: "you have to be honest. You have to be a reliable person. A trustworthy person. You can do it. Everybody can do it!"

Pedro and Judith leading everyone to a brindis or Mexican-style toast, "follow me in Spanish, ok? Parriba, pabajo, padentro, pacentro!" (Drink goes up, down, towards the center, inside!)

D'Lua's success is following a national trend with the number of Latino business owners in the United States grew faster than the U.S. average, according to a study from Stanford. Over the past 10 years, the number of Latino business owners grew 34% compared to 1% for all business owners in the U.S.

Their Bettendorf location opened February 29th. You can find the report from their October ribbon-cutting in English

and Spanish.