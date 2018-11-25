Mexico says there is no deal in place with U.S. for migrant workers

Mexico's incoming Interior Minister insists there's no deal with the United States regarding thousands of Central American migrants seeking asylum.

The Washington Post had quoted Olga Sanchez as saying that the incoming administration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had agreed to allow migrants to stay in Mexico as a "short-term solution" while the U.S. considered their applications.

It's one of several options the Trump administration has been pursuing as a way to dissuade the asylum-seekers.