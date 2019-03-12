Michael Avenatti says he no longer represents Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti, who became famous as the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, says he no longer represents the porn actress.

Avenatti said in a tweet on Tuesday that he made the decision to stop representing Daniels after lengthy discussions. He did not provide specific details.

Daniels said in her own post that she's hired another attorney who will "review all legal matters" she's been involved with.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued President Donald Trump over a hush-money deal after she alleged having a sexual tryst. The president has denied having an affair.

Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations for arranging a payment to silence Daniels days before the 2016 election. He said he did so at Trump's direction.