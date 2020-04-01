Michael Bublé postpones upcoming concert at TaxSlayer Center, other venues

Michael Bublé has postponed several dates of his "An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour."

That includes his May 14 show at the TaxSlayer Center Arena in Moline.

Rescheduled dates for the tour will be announced as soon as possible.

"The safety of my fans and my touring family is more important than anything and of course takes priority,” Bublé said Wednesday in a media release. “I pray that everyone remains safe and I look forward to seeing you back on the road for a great night out once we are advised that our shows can continue. Stay well, everyone.”

The tour’s national promoter, Dan Fox, said tickets already purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Bublé is the latest entertainer to postpone his show at the TaxSlayer Center.