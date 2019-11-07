Michael Bublé returns to the Quad Cities to play at TaxSlayer Center

Great news for those who are fans of Michael Bublé, he's returning to the Quad Cities.

Michael Bublé will be performing at the TaxSlayer Center on May 14. Tickets will be going on sale on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

More from the TaxSlayer's announcement is below.

"Michael's 2020 U.S. Tour will include stops at TD Garden in Boston on March 25 and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 9. This past February Bublé returned to the U.S. after a lengthy absence for a sold out 37 show tour where he performed for over 500,000 fans. His 2019 world tour included 82 shows in front of over 1.2 million people. He has already completed five sold out world tours, won four Grammy Awards, and sold over 60 million records over the course of his extraordinary career. "