Michael Flynn faces sentencing for lying to the FBI

Former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn faces sentencing today for lying to the FBI. Just ahead of this sentencing, special counsel Robert Mueller released a memo summarizing a crucial interview that outlines those lies.

That memo details these two lies...

1- Flynn denying trying to influence Russia’s vote on a UN Security Council resolution.

2- Flynn denying that he encouraged Russia’s Former Ambassador to the US to retaliate for the expulsion of Russian diplomats in late 2016 over election meddling.

Former FBI director James Comey defended the handling of the interview at the center of the criminal case against Flynn saying, "I’m very proud of the way the FBI conducted itself: agile, flexible, and thoughtful."

He added, "They're up here attacking the FBI’s investigation of a guy who pled guilty to lying to the FBI. He should've been warned you shouldn't lie. He should have been told you could have a lawyer. Think of the state of the affairs we've ended up in. That's nonsense.”

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to investigators about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Despite that, Trump claimed the FBI had initially determined Flynn hadn't lied. However, that wasn't the conclusion at the time.

Flynn is looking at up to 6 months in prison but Mueller’s team has asked the judge to give no prison time because he helped other federal investigations.

