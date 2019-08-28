Michigan man accused of killing wife by spiking her cereal with heroin

A Michigan man is accused of killing his wife by poisoning her food with heroin.

Jason Harris is facing a charge of Premeditated Murder in the 2014 death of his wife Christina.

Prosecutors say Harris tainted his wife's cereal, spiking it with enough heroin to kill her at their home in Davison. This was just months after she gave birth to their second child and after, investigators say, a plot to hire a hit man failed.

Investigators say Harris had a long history of cheating on his wife, telling co-workers he wanted her gone.

The medical examiner originally ruled her death an overdose, but investigators later found frozen breast milk with no signs of drugs.

Harris is due back in court next month.