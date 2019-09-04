Michigan moves to be 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is moving to make Michigan the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes.

The Democrat announced Wednesday that she ordered the state health department to issue emergency rules. They will prohibit the sale and misleading marketing of flavored nicotine vaping products.

Whitmer says in a written statement that her No. 1 priority is keeping kids safe, and she wants to stop companies that are using candy flavors to "hook children on nicotine."

The federal government and nearly every state bar the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. Whitmer says Michigan will be the first to ban flavored vaping products, including for adults.

It was not immediately clear how quickly her administration would implement the rules.

