Michigan woman drowns saving her dog

A Michigan woman drowns in an icy pond, apparently trying to save her dog, Lola.

The dog, soaking wet, showed up at her family's house Saturday night in western Michigan. But there was no sign of Tracy Cashman, who'd taken "Lola" for a walk earlier.

Her family called the police, who found Cashman in a nearby, partially frozen pond.

Firefighters attempted a cold water rescue, but it was too late.

Cashman's mother says, "I worry. She's got two daughters and a son that now have no mother. You know, it's, it's rough, she was everything to them."