Microchip your pets for flooded out animals

To the Moon and Back Animal Rescue out of Moline held a microchip clinic on Sunday, hoping to get as many animals chipped before summer really gets going.

Volunteers with the pet rescue offered only $20 per animal, with all the money going towards their rescue. They say it's especially important right now because pets are impacted by the flooding too, and they have a lot of animals in their shelter that came from the Quincy shelter after they were displaced from water.

The chips can help find lost pets, but the money being made will help save those still looking to get adopted.

“Making sure all pets are microchipped - especially with the 4th of July coming up,” said To the Moon and Back President, Amy Ceurvorst. “The fireworks really scare animals. Some of them get out of the fence or out of the house and then they're lost, nobody can get them back to the right owner because they're not chipped.”

The animal rescue has pets of all kinds if you're interested in adopting.

