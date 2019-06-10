Microtransit system now serving Milan, Illinois

There's a new way to catch a ride in Milan, Illinois. MetroLINK announced Monday, June 10, 2019, that it is launching a transportation service in the Milan community that combines a fixed route with a ride-hailing app.

It's called a Microtransit System that uses a smartphone app for riders to schedule trips. The 12 passenger, wheelchair-accessible van travels throughout the village within a defined route. The route includes connections to the Hy-Vee grocery store, the post office, and other locations.

Using the app, you can request a ride and will receive an estimated time for pick-up. If you don't have a smartphone, riders can also call (309) 788-3360.

The cost of the fare is $1.00 for adults and discounted rates for students. The pilot program runs through January.