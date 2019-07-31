Mid-Summer morning chill!!!

Our low temperature Wednesday morning (7/31) was 10 degrees below the average low for the day of 65. So, why did we hit 55 - the average low temp for MAY 29TH??? We've been enjoying some very pleasant weather the last few days because of the notable lack of humidity. Dry air is 1) VERY comfortable - especially in summertime, and 2) VERY easy to change the temperature of. Last night dew points were in the mid 50s, there were clear skies, and no wind. Calm, dry air with no blanket of cloud cover over it will allow all the heat of the day to radiate, or lift, into space. As this process occurs the temperature will drop rapidly and efficiently right into the neighborhood of the dew point. That's EXACTLY what happened last night. That's why in clear and calm conditions the dew point temperature is a good guess at where the overnight low might end up. And, if you had your windows open to soak up the fresh air, your air conditioner was probably very thankful!