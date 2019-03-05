MidAmerican Energy customers see uptick in scam calls

A new scam call is targeting customers of MidAmerican Energy. Customers say they are getting calls from people claiming to be MidAmerican employees.

They say the callers threaten to shut off power unless the customer pays them by phone using a prepaid debit card. The company warns the calls may appear legitimate because callers can manipulate caller ID to display MidAmerican Energy name along with a phone number.

The company says they do not call customers demanding payment by phone. They urge customers to to hang up and notify police.

MidAmerican Energy recommends customers take steps to stay safe. The company says it does support many forms of payment, but doesn't demand a specific payment method by phone. They also recommend never giving personal or financial information to anyone that calls you.

