MidAmerican to temporarily suspend disconnections for non-payment

Officials with MidAmerican Energy Company announced steps the company is taking following the COVID-19 pandemic

“What’s most important throughout this global crisis, is that MidAmerican Energy will continue to keep the lights on and natural gas flowing to our customers,” Adam Wright, MidAmerican Energy president and CEO, said. “Safety is always our top priority, and that’s why we’ve put additional safeguards in place to help protect our employees as well as our customers. We provide an essential service, and we’ll continue to deliver reliable service no matter what.”

Officials with the company announced they will continue to respond to all emergency calls, outages, and reports of gas leaks, downed power lines and broken poles.

Additionally, officials say they will temporarily suspend all disconnections for non-payment.

You can read the remainder of their statement below.

· MidAmerican will ask customers if anyone at the location is under self-isolation for the COVID-19 virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms. If so, we will evaluate whether it's safe to postpone the work. If the work must be completed immediately, our crews will wear additional personal protective equipment.

· MidAmerican has taken a series of precautions and changed various workplace practices at company facilities to protect employees from the COVID-19 threat.

· To support customers experiencing financial hardship or isolation as a result of the pandemic threat, MidAmerican has temporarily suspended all disconnections for non-payment. The company will work with customers who are impacted economically by COVID-19 by waiving deposits and fees for late payments and providing payment plans as needed. MidAmerican encourages any customer facing hardship to call us at 888-427-5632. We will make every effort to work with customers experiencing financial difficulties.

· Be aware of utility scams. Scammers threaten disconnecting service and demand immediate payment over the phone. MidAmerican Energy initially contacts customers by mail regarding payment matters and never demands instant payment by phone or only through one option such as a prepaid money card or money order. MidAmerican does not demand payments, or even accept payments, using retail store gift cards.

“We understand this situation is presenting financial hardships for many, so we’ll continue to work with our impacted customers and provide even more flexibility to ensure that we are here to support them,” Wright added.