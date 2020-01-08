Middle school evacuated in Maquoketa after note is found in bathroom

Middle school students in Maquoketa were moved to the YMCA due to a note that was found in the bathroom. This is according to a Facebook post made by the Maquoketa Community School District.

Officials said authorities and a bomb dog arrived at the school following the note.

Students who normally ride the bus home will still ride the bus home but will be picked up at the YMCA at normal dismissal time. The students who usually walk home were dismissed at 3:20 to walk home.

A School Messenger phone call was sent to all of the middle school families. If you did not receive a call please let the central office know (563-652-4984).

Officials said those students who get picked up by a parent may be picked up at regular dismissal time.

"The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. We do not take any things like this as a joke," officials said in their Facebook post.

Officials will release more information when it is known.